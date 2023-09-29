Karnataka photo expo showcases wildlife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the advent of high-resolution mobile phone cameras and better access to high-end cameras, more and more people are taking to wildlife photography, said retired Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests M N Jayakumar.

He was speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the launch ‘Encounters in the Wild 2.0’ -- an exhibition of wildlife photographs captured by Jayakumar across nine countries. Jayakumar said 231 photographs are being showcased in the exhibition opened in coordination with the Karnataka Forest Department. Each photograph has a unique QR code, which when scanned explains details of the animals and birds in the image. There is also a voice-over.

Encounters in the Wild 2.0 also celebrates the success of Project Tiger in India. Apart from the exhibition, there are talks and exhibitions during the evenings by experts in the field of wildlife conservation, photography and film-making.

Jayakumar said through the exhibition, the aim is to transport visitors into the wild, showcasing the beauty of the natural world. “The exhibition is not just a celebration, but a call to action, urging us to be stewards of our planet’s biodiversity and protect the apex predators and their habitats.”

