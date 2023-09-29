Rejected by minorities, JDS forced to tie up with BJP  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having forged an alliance with the BJP, JDS may have reached a point where it will not be able to regain the trust of the Muslim community. The party, which pulled out all stops to overcome the ‘trust deficit’ that the Muslim community harboured, during the 2023 Assembly polls, went in vain. Eventually, the regional ‘secular’ party decided to align with the saffron party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party first began to lose its hold on the minorities in 2006, when it formed a government with the BJP. The party had fielded Muslim candidates in by-polls to Basavakalyan, Sindagi and Hanagal, but all of them faced defeat, despite former PM H D Deve Gowda campaigning aggressively. “In fact, the strategy boomeranged as the community felt the JDS had fielded Muslim candidates to help the BJP by dividing the community votes,” a JDS Muslim leader said.

Even in the 2023 Assembly polls, JDS fielded Muslims in 23 seats and none of them won. “In Channapatna, Muslims voted for me because the fight was between the JDS and BJP. If the Congress was strong enough, they would have voted for that party candidate,” remarked former CM HD Kumaraswamy, at a press meet recently.

According to him, the Congress branding the JDS as the ‘B’ team of the BJP had its own negative impact even in 2018. In Ramanagara, Muslims chose their candidate, H A Iqbal Hussain, and defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy. But wherever the fight was between the JDS and BJP, they chose JDS. It happened in Chikkanayakanahalli, Mulbagal, Sidlaghatta, Hassan and Devadurga, among the 19 seats the JDS won in 2023.

“About 10-15% of Muslims voted for the JDS, yet the leadership made us scapegoats. The party leadership becoming close to BJP was the turning point,” observed Nasir Hussain Ustad, a defeated candidate from Kalaburagi North. But a JDS leader disputed him. “If so, we would have won 50-60 seats, but over 95 per cent voted for the Congress,” he said. In Karnataka, 15.4% of Muslims play a key role. As the community started distancing itself from JDS, leaders followed suit. JDS state president CM Ibrahim, who is under pressure from the community, is likely to take a call soon, a source said.

