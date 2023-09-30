Bandh total, peaceful in Cauvery basin districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka bandh called by Kannada organisations on Friday to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu was successful and peaceful in the Cauvery basin districts, while it evoked a mixed response in other districts.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries stated that 70% of its members across Karnataka supported the bandh and noted that the loss to state exchequer was around Rs 400 crore by way of taxes.

Normal life was paralysed in Bengaluru, which witnessed bandh for the second time this week. Markets, shops, malls, hotels, theatres and other commercial establishments remained closed in the city. KSRTC and BMTC operated their services as usual, but the buses were not crowded. Except for some private vehicles, there were hardly any cabs and autos on the road. Major bus stations such as Kempegowda Bus Terminal wore a near-deserted look. The police detained 12 Kannada activists, who tried to enter the Kempegowda International Airport.

The police took 785 activists into preventive custody and did not allow them to take out a procession from Town Hall to Freedom Park. Leaders of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada outfits were picked up from different locations before they reached Town Hall and were taken to Freedom Park.

Vatal Nagaraj, the president of ‘Kannada Okkoota’, which had called for the bandh, was also detained. Clad in a burqa, Nagaraj criticised the police action and slammed the State Government for making Karnataka a “police state”. Kannada film fraternity also joined the protest under the leadership of senior actor Shivarajkumar.

Bandh total in Mysuru, Ch’nagar, Mandya dists

Continued from page 1 Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts in the Old Mysuru region observed a total bandh. Barring an incident of a farmer attempting to commit suicide, the bandh was peaceful in Mysuru. Tourists were forced to stay indoors. BJP and Kannada activists took out massive processions in the city. In Mandya district, many farmers were detained near Gejjalagere when they tried to stop the Vande Bharat Express train. MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra and other activists were detained when they tried to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway with cattle. In the border district of Chamarajanagar, vehicles with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka registrations were stopped. Hundreds of Tamils joined the stir against Tamil Nadu.

Attempts to block the national highway were made in Ramanagara, but the police detained the agitators. Kannada activists held a “condolence” meeting in Gadag where they performed the “funeral rituals” of 28 MPs from Karnataka. The bandh call evoked a good response in Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. It evoked a mixed response in Belagavi, Hassan and Davanagere. In Kodagu, where the Cauvery originates, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts the bandh was limited to protests.

