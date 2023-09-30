Cauvery row: Karnataka to move SC, file review plea before CWMA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to approach the Supreme Court and also file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against its directive to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 30. On Friday, the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive to the State to release water to TN.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with legal experts, including retired judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is not in a position to release water to TN and it will be explained. If needed, a special session of the legislative assembly will be called to discuss the issue. “If we do not follow the order purposely, only then it will amount to contempt of court,” he added.

At the CWMA meeting in Delhi, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Rakesh Singh appealed to the Authority to consider the prevailing storage in the four reservoirs of Karnataka which is insufficient even for irrigation and drinking purposes. The State also appealed for a review of the directive of CWRC to release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN from September 29 for 15 days.

Tamil Nadu insisted on releasing 12,500 cusecs, including a backlog of 12.5 tmcft. After detailed deliberations, the CWMA directed to make good the shortfall of earlier directives and endorsed the CWRC directive to release 3,000 cusecs till October 15.

Soon after the CWMA’s directive, Siddaramaiah said that under normal circumstances, Karnataka has to release 177.25 tmcft of water in a year. “We need 284.85 tmcft of water. The State received poor rainfall in August. The situation remains the same even this month. Tamil Nadu received rains in September. So far, 43 tmcft of water has flowed to TN,” Siddaramaiah said.

Mekedatu project won’t affect TN, says CM

“The State has been ordered to release 123 tmcft of water. We have protested at the meetings of the Authority. We stated that there is no water in our dams. We have filed an application before the Supreme Court,” the CM added. The CM said legal experts have suggested to the government to constitute a committee of experts not only for Cauvery but also for other water disputes. The committee should collect data on water-related issues and give suggestions to the legal team from time to time. “We are considering this and working on it,” he added.

Police detain Kannada activists during the Karnataka bandh in Hubballi on Friday

Former Chief Justice of India MN Venkatachalaiah, Justices Shivaraj Patil, V Gopala Gowda, RV Raveendran, P Vishwanath Shetty and AN Venugopala Gowda along with Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty and former advocates general BV Acharya, Madhusudan Nayak, Vijayshankar, Uday Holla, Prof Raviverma Kumar and Prabhulinga Navadagi attended the meeting.

Referring to the proposed Mekedatu project, the CM said the State will bring this to the notice of the Supreme Court. This project will not cause any harm to TN. Experts have suggested to the government to present this point more effectively. The proposed reservoir will have a capacity to store 67 tmcft of water, which can be used for drinking purpose and power generation. “In times of distress, we can release water to TN,” he added.

Can't stop releasing water: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the State Government can’t stop releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as it may amount to contempt of court and the government may be dismissed.

Talk to DMK, says BJP MP

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday suggested to the Congress government in the state to use its “friendship” with its I.N.D.I.A bloc partner DMK to resolve the Cauvery issue.

