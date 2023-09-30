US firm to invest Rs 133cr in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Massachusetts-based analytical laboratory instrument and software company Waters Corporation is investing $16 million (Rs 133 crore) to set up its global capability centre in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecoworld.

The company’s President and CEO Udit Batra shared this information with the visiting business delegation headed by Industries and Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Thursday in Boston, U.S., according to a statement issued by the Industries Minister’s office. The delegation held discussions with Waters Corporation to explore opportunities to further expand their presence in Karnataka. The company has also requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets.

The meeting also discussed developing in-house knowledge and training strategic workforce with government collaboration. The delegation visited Teradyne testing facilities. During the meeting with the firm, they discussed supporting the company with building a sales presence by connecting to customers in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test space to ensure future investments in R&D and manufacturing in the state, the statement said.

BENGALURU: Massachusetts-based analytical laboratory instrument and software company Waters Corporation is investing $16 million (Rs 133 crore) to set up its global capability centre in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecoworld. The company’s President and CEO Udit Batra shared this information with the visiting business delegation headed by Industries and Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Thursday in Boston, U.S., according to a statement issued by the Industries Minister’s office. The delegation held discussions with Waters Corporation to explore opportunities to further expand their presence in Karnataka. The company has also requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets. The meeting also discussed developing in-house knowledge and training strategic workforce with government collaboration. The delegation visited Teradyne testing facilities. During the meeting with the firm, they discussed supporting the company with building a sales presence by connecting to customers in the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test space to ensure future investments in R&D and manufacturing in the state, the statement said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });