Bengaluru: DKS campaigns for brother, meets voters

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited several apartments in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and interacted with residents, urging them to vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha election scheduled for April. His brother DK Suresh is contesting from the Bengaluru Rural constituency. The DCM also visited the famous Jnanakshi Rajarajeshwari temple before starting the campaign in apartment complexes.

He participated in several meetings with voters in residential societies such as Prestige, Divinity Sattva Apartments, Sobha Apartments and Vaastu Hill View Apartments. He also paid his respects at Sri Beereshwara Swamy temple and Sri Raghavendra Swamy Sannidhi, both located in RR Nagar.

He said, “Everyone must vote consciously. It is everyone’s right to vote and one should do their duty. Voting is not just our right but also our power.” He added that “change” is needed in the country and all votes should be for a pro-people government. While campaigning the entire day in RR Nagar, his focus was to encourage more individuals to come out and vote. Shivakumar also focused on the youth and heard their pressing demands.