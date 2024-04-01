Confident Veena will campaign for me: Samyukta

BAGALKOT: Congress candidate Samyukta Patil has exuded confidence that former ZP president Veena Kashappanavar and her MLA husband, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, will leave their discontent behind and join her on the campaign trail.

Addressing the media on Saturday, she said the Kashappanavar family has been associated with the Congress for nearly five decades, therefore, she hoped that they will show loyalty to the party and join the campaign. It may be noted that Veena is upset with the Congress after being denied the ticket to contest from the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency.

Veena had unsuccessfully contested in the last LS polls against sitting MP PC Gaddigoudar of the BJP. She was hoping to get a ticket this time again, however the party chose Samyukta, the daughter of Textile Minister Shivanand Patil. Both are residents of Vijayapura district.

Trying to downplay Veena’s discontentment, Samyukta said it is natural for a person to get upset when they fail to get a ticket. “However, I am optimistic that Veena Kashappanavar and her husband will work for the party’s victory,” she said.

She, however, admitted that she has not talked to Veena personally, and that the party leaders are in contact with her. Seeking a chance to serve the people of the district, she said she will strive for it at the national level.

Asked whether she is confident of winning against Gaddigoudar, who has won four successive elections, Samyukta said it is time for him to retire. She claimed that this time around, issues such as Ram Temple and Modi Wave will not work, as people want development. “The people want to see Ram Rajya, and not merely a Ram Temple,” she further stated.