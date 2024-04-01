Karnataka: MLC warns BJP rebels on their ‘go back Karjol’ campaign

CHITRADURGA: MLC KS Naveen on Sunday warned Holalkere MLA M Chandrappa and rebel BJP members of dire consequences if they continue with the “go back Karjol” statement, referring to their opposition to BJP’s official candidate Govind Karjol from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency.

He said Karjol will file his nomination on April 4, the last day of the process, and on April 12, a mega campaign event has been organised at Holalkere, where over 50,000 people will take part, Naveeen said.

He said Chandrappa wanted the ticket for his son Raghu Chandan, but his comments against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa did him in.

As per the party’s social engineering plan, the seat has been given to Karjol, a Madiga, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Chitradurga on April 12, and the issue will be discussed then.