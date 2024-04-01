Karnataka: Moily, Naseer Hussain on Congress star campaigner list, Muniyappa missing

BENGALURU: The Congress list of 40 ‘star campaigners’ for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held in Karnataka on April 26 includes former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain, whose supporters have been accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Vidhana Soudha.

Moily failed to get the party ticket from the Chikaballapura Lok Sabha segment. The list, however, does not include Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, who gave jitters to the Congress by insisting on a ticket for his son-in-law, Chikkapeddanna from Kolar.

Tactfully ignored?

The Congress has tactfully ignored Muniyappa, a prominent SC Left community leader, and fielded KV Gowtham from the same community in Kolar. Even Muniyappa’s daughter, Roopakala Shashidhar, has not been included in the list of star campaigners. But former Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah, who was also an aspirant from Kolar, has been included.

Apart from AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, former MP VS Ugrappa, and former DyCM Laxman Savadi have been included.