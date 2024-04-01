LS polls 2024: Angadi, Hebbalkar lock horns over Shettar

BELAGAVI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sharp allegations and counter-allegations are being made by two women politicians of Belagavi, against each other. Sitting BJP MP Mangala Angadi and Congress leader and Minister for Women and Child welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar have locked horns over Jagadish Shettar contesting for the Belagavi LS seat.

After Hebbalkar made repeated statements that “Shettar, who is a relative of the Angadi family, has snatched the ticket of the sitting MP”, Angadi responded by saying Hebbalkar should stop making such statements. “As a loyal party worker, I happily agreed when the high command finalised the name of Shettar.

The party is first and family second, I am bound by the party’s decision,” she said, adding that Hebbalkar became a cabinet minister only in her second term as MLA “by snatching away the opportunities of senior Congress leaders Mahantesh Koujalagi and Ashok Pattan” in Belagavi. “She is an opportunist. Instead of making such statements, she should work for the people of the country and state to bring respect to her position,” Angadi mentioned.

Slamming Angadi over the aforesaid statement, Hebbalkar claimed, “I have not become minister by sidelining senior congress leaders of the district, but in the women’s quota. Mangala Angadi, who became MP by winning with a narrow margin of votes, has very little political experience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who speaks about women reservation in Parliament, has not given tickets to sitting MPs Mangala Angadi in Belagavi and Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya.”