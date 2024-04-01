Vote out Modi govt for neglecting Karnataka: Minister D Sudhakar

CHITRADURGA: The public will be apprised about the Central government’s stepmotherly treatment towards Karnataka on devolution of taxes, failure to give Rs 5300 crore allocated for the Upper Bhadra Project in the 2023-24 budget, and release drought relief for Karnataka when farmers and the people are passing through a rough patch, district in-charge minister D Sudhakar said here on Sunday.

Addressing the media in the city, he said when the state is reeling under severe drought, the Central government has acted negligently and compensation has not been released. The state’s share in tax devolution has not been given, he added.

“The Modi government behaves in a stepmotherly fashion with Karnataka and states ruled by the opposition. PM Narendra Modi is behaving autocratically. The time has come for the people of Chitradurga and the country to teach them a fitting lesson,” he said.

The divide and rule policy practiced by the British is being implemented by the BJP, which is dividing the country on the basis of religion and caste, but it will not work this time as all assurances given by PM Modi have fallen flat.

“The two crore jobs per year promise has yielded zero, and programmes implemented by Modi are just a continuation of Congress programmes initiated by former PM Manmohan Singh,” he added.

Congress candidate BN Chandrappa will submit his nomination papers on April 4 and a mega convention has been organised where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will address the public.

Former minister H Anjaneya said Chitradurga is a Congress stronghold and this time, the people of the constituency will elect the party candidate. There is a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress not only in Chitradurga but across the country. Add to this the five guarantees provided by the state government which will help the Congress win nearly 20 seats, he declared.

Anjaneya said the mega procession on April 4 will start from Neelakanteshwara Temple to Old Middle School grounds from where a Congress team will reach the DC’s office to submit the nomination papers.