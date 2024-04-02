10 per cent more votes in each booth, bigger vote share for Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP has set a target to get 10% more votes in each booth, compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party, which is in alliance with the JDS this time, is hoping to get a better vote share. In Karnataka, there are over 58,000 polling booths.

In 2019, BJP had won 25 seats out of 28, and had backed Independent candidate in Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, by not fielding a candidate. Out of 3.48crore votes, BJP got 1.8crore, which gives the party 51.75 per cent of the votes polled. BJP State General Secretary Sunil Kumar, who is also coordinator for the Election Management Committee for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, said the party has set a target of 10 per cent more in each booth, over the 2019 numbers.

This also means that together with JDS, its vote share in Karnataka will be better. The party has page pramukhs, where a party worker is given a sheet containing 50 to 100 voters from each booth. These page pramukhs ensure that they visit each house to get votes for their party candidate.

According to sources, they have already completed two rounds of interaction with these voters. Party sources said that in 2019, JDS had contested seven Lok Sabha constituencies and won the sole seat of Hassan. Though the party contested only seven seats, it got 34 lakh votes, which is close to 10 per cent vote share.

“If we get this share and increase the BJP vote share, we can increase the joint vote share by more than 15 per cent. BJP is targeting more votes in Old Mysuru region where JDS has a presence,” sources said. This year, BJP has fielded candidates in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, and JDS in the three remaining seats.