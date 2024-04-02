Amit Shah’s day out to woo voters in Bengaluru region

BENGALURU: It will be a packed day for Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru region on Tuesday as he will attend at least four back-to-back meetings and rallies. He will also hold a core committee meeting with JDS leaders, including former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

This will be Shah’s first visit to Karnataka after the poll dates were announced. Party sources said Shah is expected to meet BJP and JDS leaders for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday morning to chalk out their alliance strategy for Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy along with other senior JDS leaders will be present. In the afternoon, Shah will address party workers and leaders during the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelana at Palace Grounds. BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar, who is also coordinator of the election management committee in Karnataka, told reporters on Monday that Shah will interact with over 5,000 party workers from five Lok Sabha constituencies at the sammelana.

Shah will next attend another meeting with party leaders before leaving for Channapattana for a roadshow. “This roadshow will have an impact on all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go for the polls in the first phase,” Kumar said.

Shah’s roadshow will be held from Chikkamaluru in Ramanagara district to DT Ramu Circle for more than one hour, where he will seek votes on behalf of their candidate Dr CN Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency who has been fielded against sitting MP DK Suresh, brother of KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.