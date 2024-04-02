Congress in Karnataka makes big appointments

BENGALURU: The KPCC has appointed PT Parameshwar Naik as co-chairman of the Campaign Committee.

In a bid to strengthen the party with the elections just weeks away, it has appointed Prashanth Allam Veerabhadrappa as district president of Ballri, K Nandakumar as Bangalore East president, Sanjeev Kumar Veeralangi Haveri district president, Amare Gowda Baiyapura Koppal district president, Kishan Hegde Udupi district president, Basavraj Itagi Raichur district president and Prasanna Kumar as Shivamogga district president.

It has also appointed 43 vice-presidents, including veterans BL Shankar and VS Ugrappa, and 138 general secretaries. Vinay Karthik has been appointed state treasurer, while advocate Ramesh Babu is the chairman of media and communications. Vijay Mathikatti and Niketraj Maurya have been appointed as co-chairmen of social media in a late night development.