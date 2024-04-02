Hindutva poster boy backs Congress in DK, Shivamogga

MANGALURU: BJP leader Sathyajit Suratkal on Monday appealed to the Billavas/Edigas to support candidates from the community in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections irrespective of their political affiliation.

He appealed to people to support R Padmaraj of Congress in Dakshina Kannada, Kota Srinivas Poojary of BJP in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Geeta Shivarajkumar of Congress in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that once there were four-five MPs from the community in the state, but which is now nil, he said they have a great opportunity to see community leaders become MPs again.

This will make the community politically, financially and educationally strong, he said and added that Shree Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike headed by him will campaign for the three candidates. The development is seen as a big setback to the BJP in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga constituencies that have a sizable Billava/Ediga voters.

Suratkal, who was once a force to reckon with as a Hindutva poster boy, later fell out of favour in the BJP. He was reportedly promised a suitable position in the party recently, but it did not materialise.

Talking to reporters here, he launched a broadside at the BJP, accusing the party of preferring only Lingayats, Brahmins and Bunts and dumping leaders of backward classes after using them. “There is no BJP now. It was the BLP, BL Santosh party and now it has become BSP, BS Yeddyurappa party,” he said.