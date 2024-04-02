Karnataka polls: 31-yr-old Congress candidate from Hassan has assets of Rs 41 crore

HASSAN: Congress candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency Shrayas Patel declared assets worth Rs 41 crore in his affidavit filed along with nomination papers on Monday.

The 31-year-old has 1,650g gold and 21 acres of land in Keragodu and Paduvalahippe villages of Holenarasipur taluk. He also has non-agricultural land in Bengaluru.

He has cash of Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 6.23 lakh deposited in different banks. He borrowed Rs 88 lakh loan from a commercial bank and a money lender, Rs 50 lakh from friends and Rs 3.64 lakh from his mother Anupama.

His wife Akshata has a commercial site worth Rs 1.36 crore in Bengaluru, gold worth Rs 22lakh, 1 kg silver and a cell phone worth Rs 55,000.