Karnataka to experience dry weather and heat wave conditions till April 5

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in the northern districts of Karnataka till April 5, and likely dry weather across the state in the coming days.

According to the IMD, due to certain wind and weather conditions from south Tamil Nadu to east Vidarbha, isolated light rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra from April 5 to 8, and over Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka from April 6 to 8.

North Interior Karnataka experienced heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on Tuesday while the Kodagu district received some respite with a fresh spell of rainfall.

According to the IMD, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellari, Belgaum, Koppal and Gadag districts are likely to face heat wave conditions.

For April 6, the IMD has forecast light rainfall in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru districts of Karnataka, whereas the remaining districts of the state are likely to experience dry weather.