Never opposed 2A quota for Panchamsalis, says Shettar

BELAGAVI: “I have never opposed 2A reservation for the Panchamsali community, and there was no question about opposing it,” said Belagavi BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Monday, he alleged that the opposition is misleading voters over this matter. “Panchamsali BJP leaders, former minister Murugesh Nirani and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, will participate in my campaign and rallies to extend their support in Belagavi constituency.

I have already started a campaign in Gokak and Arabhavi assembly constituencies. The Jarkiholi brothers have extended their full support to me. I am expecting the highest vote leads from these constituencies,” he said. “This election is being held to make Narendra Modi the PM again. Self-motivated citizens are praying and wishing that Modi becomes prime minister again,” he added.