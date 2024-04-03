ECI’s Special officer to keep eye on election expenditure in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed retired Indian Revenue Service officer B Murali Kumar as special expenditure observer for Karnataka.

The ECI noted the observer was appointed to strengthen the existing election expenditure monitoring. The poll body also appointed special expenditure observers for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, (CEO) noted that compared to 2019, there was a 110.12% rise in seizures in just 10 days of the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per data, from March 10, 2029, to March 24, 2023, the total seizures, including cash, freebies, liquor, drugs and narcotics and precious metals, was Rs 26.54 crore. However, from March 16, 2024, to March 27, 2024, the seizures was worth Rs 55.76 crore. In last six months prior to the MCC, the police, income-tax, excise, commercial tax, Narcotics Control Dureau and DRI had seized cash and goods worth Rs 537.51 crore.

The data also showed that till April 2, 2024, seizures worth Rs 81,10,26,256 was made.

An official from the office of the CEO said deployment of special officers is not unusual. The appointment is done to get direct reports and to keep a watch on the activities and seizures. Posting a special officer also helps in better coordination and improved communication. “So far, we have not had a meeting. Once the official comes, a meeting will be held and details of the all seizures will be given. As the voting dates are nearing, we are intensifying the drives and checks. All teams have been put on high alert and details of bank transactions are being taken on a regular basis,” the official added.

The CEO’s office has deployed 2,357 flying squad, 2,669 static surveillance, 647 video surveillance, 258 accounting and 257 video viewing teams. Also, 172 police and 40 excise teams have been deployed at check-posts and along borders with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra. In addition, 19 forest check-posts and 15 transport check posts have been set up along the borders.