Karnataka: Ex-MLA Bache Gowda joins Congress

BENGALURU: Several BJP and JDS leaders from Chikkaballapura and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies joined the Congress on Tuesday, prominent among them being former JDS MLA K P Bache Gowda.

Welcoming Bache Gowda into the party fold, Deputy CM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, the chief architect of ‘Operation Hasta’, claimed that C M Faiz, son of former JDS state president C M Ibrahim, will soon join the Congress, and exuded confidence of winning both the seats.

“CM Ibrahim’s son has come forward to join the Congress. Leaders from minorities and backward classes are joining the party in large numbers,” he said. “The BJP has realised that it can’t win Karnataka and hence has changed 12 sitting MPs. Congress has given tickets to eight Vokkaligas, while BJP and JDS have neglected the community,” he said.

Shah’s shows will be in vain

Shivakumar said all roadshows of Home Minister Amit Shah will bear no fruit. Asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that “no one can touch him if people of Varuna give Congress a 60,000-vote lead”, he said, “He is only seeking power from voters, it is natural. Even I seek votes from people of my constituency.”