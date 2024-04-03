Protection of water bodies is needed, but who should do it?

However the panchayat members of Anekal said: “Some one is doing something, let him do. We are open to suggestions for improvement. He works faster and with lesser funds compared to others.”

Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc said: “In our system even if something small is happening it is not appreciated. I have spoken to him and given him suggestions as he lacks scientific knowledge. Somebody is doing something, if others have more suggestions, they should give it, instead of criticising.”

Mahesh T, senior environmental officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said, the Board has heard of Malligavad’s work and as routine exercise water quality will be monitored. So far no complaints have come. Whether work order is awarded to an individual or an agency, it is upto the custodian of the lake.