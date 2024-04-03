Protection of water bodies is needed, but who should do it?

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru and surrounding areas are facing a severe water crisis in this scorching summer heat, and the lakes are serving little purpose due to contamination, a debate has now started on who should work on rejuvenation of water bodies and how.
Anand Malligavad, who has been working on reviving water bodies in the outskirts of Bengaluru, faces strong criticism from experts and activists. He has revived 35 lakes since 2016 in panchayat limits, Electronic City, Jigani, Anekal, Kammasandra and Bommasandra. He has been invited by the Uttar Pradesh government to help in cleaning Sangam in Prayagaraj, ahead of the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in 2025, using the natural cleaning models.
“Most lakes in and around Bengaluru have become septic tanks. Studies have also shown that stagnant polluted water is dangerous. Recharge of ground water is not possible if lakes are not desilted. Instead of using construction materials and machines, I use natural methods, floating wetlands and plants that absorb nutrients and clean untreated water, by allowing it to flow down the natural course. Also, 85% of the lake area is filled with natural rain water after rejuvenation and the remaining 15% is allowed to flow with sewage water, where STPs and wetlands are put up,” he said.
He added that silt and sludge that is extracted and collected is used for constructing bund and walkway in the same area.
However activists oppose the idea. Members of Friends of Lakes said, his method left homes around Kammasandra and Bommasandra lakes flooded.
“Residents are also not happy with his working. The lakes which he is working on are in city outskirts and the working is not approved by the government agencies,” the members said.
However the panchayat members of Anekal said: “Some one is doing something, let him do. We are open to suggestions for improvement. He works faster and with lesser funds compared to others.”
Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc said: “In our system even if something small is happening it is not appreciated. I have spoken to him and given him suggestions as he lacks scientific knowledge. Somebody is doing something, if others have more suggestions, they should give it, instead of criticising.”
Mahesh T, senior environmental officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said, the Board has heard of Malligavad’s work and as routine exercise water quality will be monitored. So far no complaints have come. Whether work order is awarded to an individual or an agency, it is upto the custodian of the lake.