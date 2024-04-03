Shah demands 28 LS seats, 60 per cent vote share in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to party workers to ensure the victory of BJP-JDS candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, and that BJP’s vote share is 60 per cent.

Addressing party workers at Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Bengaluru, Shah said in 2014, Karnataka had elected 17 MPs with 43 per cent vote share, which increased to 25 seats with 51 per cent vote share in 2019. “This time, I want it to be 28 seats with 60 per cent vote share,” he demanded. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of over 400 seats.

He mentioned that the UPA government had given Rs 1.42 lakh crore in grants to Karnataka in 10 years, while the sum was Rs 4.91 lakh crore in the NDA’s ten-year tenure.

Shah pointed out that Congress leaders were involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, including the 2G scam, during the UPA government. “People like them are no competition to PM Narendra Modi who has zero charges of corruption,” he said. As Gujarat CM and Prime Minister of India, there are no corruption charges against Modi. He has given transparent governance, and worked for 10 years without a break, Shah said.

Criticising the I.N.D.I.A alliance, Shah said the alliance was formed to cover up for the corrupt, and his government had “sent the corrupt to jail”.

On removing Article 370, he said there has been no bloodshed or stone throwing incidents in Kashmir. He also spoke about Ram Mandir. “For 50 years, Ram Lalla was in the tent and after the court judgement, PM Modi not just laid the foundation, but also inaugurated the temple with Ram Lalla’s idol inside,” he said. He criticised Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders who were invited for the Ram Mandir inauguration, did not come for fear of losing some community votes.

Will come with 28 MPs to Delhi, says Yediyurappa

Former CM and Central Election Committee member BS Yediyurappa said he is 81 years old but he is not going to sit at home. “After all candidates file their nominations, I will travel across the state and speak to party workers, and ensure a strong party base in India. We are going to win 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and I assure you I will bring all our MPs to Delhi,” he said.