After Shah warning, miffed BJP leaders in Karnataka fall in line

BENGALURU: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Karnataka, differences among party leaders, including those who missed tickets for the Lok Sabha polls, seems to have been resolved. Shah had warned leaders to keep their prestige aside and work for the party.

In the 25 seats the saffron party is contesting this time around, the BJP has not given tickets to 60 per cent of the sitting MPs, and considered fielding new faces. This had caused a rift between sitting MPs and other leaders, who missed tickets. The leaders who were expressing displeasure had kept away from campaigning, causing great embarrassment to party candidates.

After former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol’s name was announced to contest from Chitradurga, BJP MLA from Holalkere Assembly constituency M Chandrappa held a meeting of his supporters and demanded that the party give a ticket to his son. He had threatened that his son would file the nomination from the constituency. But after Shah’s visit and former CM BS Yediyurappa’s intervention, Chandrappa was seen camapigning for the official party candidate in Chitradurga.

BJP-JDS alliance candidate in Chikkaballapur Dr K Sudhakar called on Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, following the directions of the party leaders.

Vishwanath was upset about his son not getting the ticket to contest from Chikkaballapur. A few days ago, Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna’s followers went to the extent of vandalising the BJP office for not getting the ticket, and now the party leaders have said that the issue has been sorted out. Sanganna and his followers are campaigning for their party candidate Dr Basavaraj K. Earlier, Yediyurappa had met some leaders from Davanagere and convinced them to support party candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara. Former MLA MP Renukacharya, who was also miffed with the situation, has now changed his stance and extended his support to BJP candidates.