Congress tapping unhappy BJP leaders to win seats in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Besides banking on its five guarantees that have targeted the masses, especially women, Congress is also hoping to get the tacit support of some BJP leaders who are disgruntled over the party’s choice of candidates.

BJP leaders, including Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, may help Congress candidate Prof Rajeev Gowda in Bengaluru North against Shobha Karandlaje, while Yallapura MLA Shivaram Hebbar could back Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar in Uttara Kannada against BJP candidate Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.

Both had gone against the party line in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, with Somashekar voting for Congress and Hebbar abstaining from exercising his franchise. The two leaders had met their supporters and decided not to back the BJP candidates, sources said.

“Not only Somashekar, many BJP leaders in Bengaluru don’t want Shobha to emerge as a strong Vokkaliga face of the party in the region,” political analysts said.

In the Old Mysuru region, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar has suggested to some BJP MLAs to remain neutral by promising funds for the development of their Assembly constituencies after the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.