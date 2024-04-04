Congress tapping unhappy BJP leaders to win seats in Karnataka
BENGALURU: Besides banking on its five guarantees that have targeted the masses, especially women, Congress is also hoping to get the tacit support of some BJP leaders who are disgruntled over the party’s choice of candidates.
BJP leaders, including Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, may help Congress candidate Prof Rajeev Gowda in Bengaluru North against Shobha Karandlaje, while Yallapura MLA Shivaram Hebbar could back Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar in Uttara Kannada against BJP candidate Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.
Both had gone against the party line in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, with Somashekar voting for Congress and Hebbar abstaining from exercising his franchise. The two leaders had met their supporters and decided not to back the BJP candidates, sources said.
“Not only Somashekar, many BJP leaders in Bengaluru don’t want Shobha to emerge as a strong Vokkaliga face of the party in the region,” political analysts said.
In the Old Mysuru region, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar has suggested to some BJP MLAs to remain neutral by promising funds for the development of their Assembly constituencies after the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.
In Tumakuru, former minister JC Madhuswamy, who was a loyalist of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, will either play a spoilsport or remain neutral as he did not show up when BJP candidate V Somanna filed his nomination papers recently. That is the reason he has been moved away from the constituency and given charge of the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat.
A survey conducted on the impact of the five guarantees that covered 70 per cent of the beneficiaries in 15 districts encompassing 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies has given a hint to Congress as to how to strategise for this crucial election. But the party is clueless in the remaining seats, including Bengaluru, where the survey was sluggish. That is why the leadership of Grand Old Party (GOP), especially Shivakumar, is going the full hog on ‘Operation Hasta’, inducting local leaders from BJP and JD(S), and seeking the tacit support of sulking BJP leaders, sources said.