Karnataka: Yaduveer should’ve been elected unanimously, says BJP’s Vishwanath

MYSURU: In a political maneuver, the Congress strategically engaged with BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad for support in the Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies. However, BJP countered with its own move, meeting MLC AH Vishwanath, who had been leaning towards Congress, after distancing from the saffron party.

Yaduveer, accompanied by BJP state chief BY Vijayendra and others, approached Vishwanath for support on Wednesday night.

During the interaction, Vishwanath advocated for Yaduveer’s unanimous election from the royal family, saying that he should have been elected unanimously without fielding any candidate, adding intrigue to the unfolding political dynamics.

He emphasised Yaduveer’s candidacy as representative of democracy and urged for his uncontested election, highlighting the historical contributions of the Yaduvamsa (Wadiyars).

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Tanveer Seth raised questions about Vishwanath’s support for Yaduveer, citing the presence of multiple candidates in the election fray.

Sait challenged the idea of an uncontested election, emphasising the democratic process of elections and the need for clarity regarding Vishwanath’s party affiliation.