HDK to meet Vishwanath on April 6 in outreach to Kuruba community

Five years down the line, Kumaraswamy is no longer the CM and Adagur Vishwanath is no longer an MLA, but it may be time for reconciliation. Kumaraswamy’s visit would serve two purposes -- at an emotional level it will bring reconciliation between them, but at a larger level, it could build understanding between the two communities. He would be seeking Kuruba support in KR Nagar, that Adagur once represented as MLA. There are about 45,000 Kuruba votes in KR Nagar, which is part of Mandya parliamentary constituency after delimitation in 2008.

One of Adagur’s supporters says he is a master at setting the narrative, and this was evident when he said the Congress should withdraw its candidate in Mysuru and ensure that royal family scion Yaduveer Wadiyar is elected unopposed.

If Vishwanath sets the narrative by meeting Kumaraswamy, and they bond over their favourite meal of ragi mudde and soppina saaru, along with many local Kuruba leaders, it remains to be seen if the latter gets the Kuruba vote. There are over a 1.5 lakh Kurubas in Mandya district, and their vote will be critical in this election.

“Whether HDK’s visit brings in Kuruba votes or not, it will soften the hearts of Kurubas towards the JDS. The party has no major Kuruba leader in the south, and its only Kuruba face is Bandeppa Kashempur from Bidar. Mandya’s KR Nagar, Malavalli and Nagamangala together hold 1.25 lakh Kuruba votes. The meeting will definitely bring a reconciliation between the two communities,’’ said political analyst BS Murthy.