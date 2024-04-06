Reject Sunil Bose’s papers for concealing info: Karnataka BJP

MYSURU: In a major development in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the district election officer and Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag alleging concealment in the nomination filed by Congress candidate Sunil Bose.

The complaint, submitted by Narayana Prasad, who also serves as the election agent for BJP candidate S Balaraju, calls for the rejection of Bose’s nomination.

The saffron party alleges that Bose has deliberately concealed crucial details related to his personal life in his nomination affidavit.

The heart of the complaint revolves around column 26 of the affidavit, which mandates the disclosure of marriage details and related assets.

Prasad’s petition asserts that Bose has failed to disclose his marital status and the existence of a six-year-old daughter, which are vital pieces of information as per the election rules.

To substantiate these claims, the petition includes photographs purportedly depicting Bose with his alleged wife and daughter and also social media posts uploaded by Bose and his followers where even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others are seen along with him and his family members at his residence during a dinner.

Bose’s omission of these crucial familial details raises questions about the transparency and completeness of his nomination filing and Prasad has also said that if at all the information provided by me is false, I am ready to face punishment.

8 nominations in Mandya rejected

Nominations of eight candidates were rejected while 19 were in order for Mandya constituency. In Mysuru-Kodgau constituency four nominations were rejected and 24 were in order. The rejected papers include BSP candidate Revathiraj.

In Chamrajnagar, nominations of 22 candidates were in order and three were rejected.

18 nominations in order in Hassan

Of the 21 nominations filed in Hassan constituency, 18 were in order. The nominations of alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna, Congress candidate Shreyas patel, Gangadhar Bhajujan of BSP and eight independent candidates are valid. Nominations of three independent candidates Shek Ahmed, Paramesh and Chikkaiah were rejected due to incomplete information. April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.