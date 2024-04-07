Bangladeshis subjected to hard labour in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally trafficked to India with a false promise of providing them jobs with valid documents after receiving money from them with the assistance of touts in the Indo-Bangladesh border near Belepole, narrated their ordeal before the NIA. They told the agency that they were subjected to hard labour at the waste-segregation godown of Suman Shaikh Zakir alias Saudi Zakir, who is also an infiltrator from Bangladesh, at Bellandur.

They were paid Rs 7,000-9,000 per month, of which they had to pay Rs 3,500 per head for accommodation at the shed where they were confined to stay. If they sought better jobs like a security guard or at hospitals, Zakir used to threaten them that he would inform the Bengaluru police about their illegal stay and would get them arrested.

NIA made the revelation in the chargesheet before the Special Court, citing the statements of Mohammed Razak, Mahinder, Md Milan, Naseer, Elldo, Md Umar Farooz alias Muhammed Umar Farooz and Mijjan.

The case, registered on November 27, 2023, was about entities based in Karnataka with links to facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and Bangladesh, which are part of a transnational human trafficking network. They are involved in trafficking of people from Bangladesh and Rohingya of Myanmar origin into India.

The accused were using fake identity documents and were in touch with cadres of terrorist organisations operating from across the border.

The chargesheet was filed for the offences under the provisions of IPC, Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act and Rules. Twelve accused in the charge sheet are Zakir, Firdoush, Muhammed Oli Ullah, Amol Chandra, Masud Sarder Md Sohag Gazi, SK Md Bellal, Md Mirazul, Zakir Khan, Md Badal Houladar, Md Kabir and Md Bachchu Gharami.