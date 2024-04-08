Karnataka: Many senior citizens, PwDs keen to visit polling booths

BENGALURU: Narayanappa, a nonagenarian, said that even though the election commission gives him the opportunity to vote from home (VHM), he wants to visit the polling booth on April 26.

“When I can go to buy milk on a daily basis, take a walk and even visit the doctor, I can also visit the polling booth. We all have decided to go together and vote,” he said, adding that he had voted in the last elections also and did not opt for VHM.

Similar is the opinion of Sushma M, an 86-year-old homemaker. “My daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughters have decided to vote together. This is also my grandson’s first time voting and I want to be present at that time,” she said.

They are not the only ones, the official in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said, "This is the first Lok Sabha election where VFH is being given to people with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens aged above 85 years of age. But very few people are opting for it."

“It was very encouraging to see that people are keen to visit the polling booth. Once they opt out of VFH, we look at them as any other voter and are not given any special treatment unless they ask for assistance through the Saksham App. But so far, the takers through the app are also a handful," said the official.

As per data from the CEO's office, a total of 40,743 people have opted for VFH; of this, 37,739 are those aged above 85 years of age and 13,004 are PwD. “This is the data of the 14 parliamentary constituencies that go to the polls on April 26. Form 12D is yet to be distributed for the remaining constituencies that go to polls on May 7,” the official added.

During the 2023 assembly elections, of the 224 assembly constituencies, a total of 99,535 voters opted for VFH. Of which 80,251 were those aged above 85 years and 19,280 were PwD. “The option for VFH had started with the assembly elections. Till March 16, as per the electoral rolls, there are 5,70,168 voters aged above 85 years and 6,12,154 voters have identified themselves as PwD,” the official said, adding that it is also very difficult to tabulate and know how many voters actually came to the booth and voted, as they are treated equal to any other voter.