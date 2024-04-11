Congress assurances to fool voters: ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

HUBBALLI: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday alleged that the Congress, which is not contesting adequate number of seats to come to power on its own in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, was giving big assurances just to fool voters and win some seats here and there.

Reacting to repeated claims of Congress leaders that the BJP would not win even 200 seats in the election, Bommai ridiculed that the Congress, which was about to contest only 200 seats, has been talking of forming the government at the Centre. “Firstly, they aren’t contesting in all the seats. How can they come to power,” he questioned.

“The Congress will not come to power. It has been cheating people in the name of fake guarantees. That apart, the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc have their own manifestos. Then whose promises must the people believe,” he asked, adding that the Grand Old Party should stop lying to the people. He challenged the party to contest all 543 seats, before making promises.

Holding the Congress government responsible for the drought situation in the state, the former chief minister said the government has failed to explain the ground reality at the time of sending a memorandum to the Centre. First, let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah release drought relief funds from the state’s treasury to farmers. The CM moved Supreme Court regarding drought relief only for political reasons, he charged.

“Siddaramaiah is squarely responsible for non-devolution of funds as per the 15th Finance Commission, as he failed to present a clear picture to the panel. There have been instances of the UPA Government disbursing relief money after 8-10 months. The present government does not have concern for farmers,” he alleged.