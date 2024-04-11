DK Shivakumar meets Kharge, gives poll preparation report

BENGALURU: Dcm DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called on AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge at his residence here, and discussed the strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the state.

“I submitted a report on election preparations in the state,” Shivakumar said. He will accompany Kharge when the latter’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Dodmani files his nomination papers from the Kalaburagi LS seat on April 12. He also got Kharge’s dates for campaigning in parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh PCC president Y S Sharmila called on Shivakumar at his residence and discussed the party situation in her state, which is going for assembly and LS polls simultaneously.

‘Cannot support Dingaleshwara’

Shivakumar clarified that there will be no question of extending support to Dingaleshwara Swamiji if the latter contests from Hubballi-Dharwad LS seat as an independent candidate.

“If we support, we will support directly. Why should we extend tacit support? We have already declared the candidate and issued a B-Form to him. If swamiji had taken this decision earlier, things would have been different. Our candidate is already working. We have respect for swamiji who has always worked on secular principles,” he remarked.

Shivakumar said the JDS will lose from all three seats it is contesting, and also Bangalore Rural, from where former PM H D Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath is the BJP candidate. “Deve Gowda is talking about four seats. They will not win a single seat,” Shivakumar said.