Results out: 6% rise in II PU pass-outs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Wednesday announced the results of II PU exams and yet again, girls outperformed boys with a significant pass percentage of 7.89.

The exams were conducted from March 1 to 22 at 1,124 examination centres across the state.

Of the 3,59,612 girls who had appeared for the exams, 3,05,212 passed with a pass percentage of 84.87. Of the 3,21,467 boys, 2,47,478 passed with a pass percentage of 76.98.

According to KSEAB, 6,81,079 students appeared for the exams and 5,52,690 of them passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 81.15. In all, 1,53,370 students scored 85% and above marks or distinction.

42% repeaters pass

Compared to last year’s overall pass percentage of 74.67, there has been an increase by 6.48% this year. The pass percentage of students in the Science stream is 89.96, followed by Commerce 80.94 and Arts 68.36.In 2023, of the 7,27,923 students who had registered for the exams, 5,24,209 passed.

Of the 36,007 repeaters, only 41.98% (15,116 students) managed to qualify, and of the 22,253 private candidates, 48.16% (10,716 students) passed.

Download scanned answer scripts April 14-19

Applications for the scanned copies of answer scripts can be filed till April 16. The scanned copies can be downloaded between April 14 and 19. Filing of applications for revaluation and re-totalling will be allowed only to those who apply for the scanned copies. The revaluation application window will be open from April 14 to 20. The fee for the scanned copies of answer scripts is Rs 530 for each subject and Rs 1,670 for each subject for revaluation.