Karnataka HC to amend rules to act against errant advocates

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has published a draft of the proposed amendment to the “Rules laying down conditions subject to which an advocate shall be permitted to practice in the high court and the courts subordinate thereto (Amendment) Rules, 2024” framed by it.

The purpose of the amendment is to insert Rule 13, which deals with strike/boycott of courts by advocates. The rule proposes to consider strike by advocates as an interference with the administration of justice. Advocates participating in strikes by boycotting courts may be suspended from practising in lower or higher courts.

The proposed rules will come into force from the date of their publication in the gazette.

According to the draft published recently, if advocates or the association of advocates have grievances or complaints, they should submit a written representation to the chief justice or the grievance redressal committee (GRC) constituted by the chief justice.

If the errant advocates do not abide by any advice for amicable settlement, the GRC is at liberty to submit a report to the CJ to initiate proceedings against them.