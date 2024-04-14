4,459 vote from home on first day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As per the Election Commission of India schedule, Vote From Home (VFH) under Phase-2 voting started from Saturday.

As per information from the office of the district returning officer of Bengaluru, 4,459 people voted in the three Parliamentary constituencies of Bengaluru district - Bangalore North, South and Central. While 1,337 people voted from Bangalore Central (74.82%), 985 voted in Bangalore North (54.83%), and 1,313 voted in Bangalore South (59.04%).

In Bangalore Urban, comprising Mahadevapura, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Yashwanthpur, Anekal, Bangalore South and Yelahanka - a total of 824 people voted, which is 40.31%. As per information, 16 voters were absent and two had refused to vote. The officials also reported 18 deaths. Under phase-2 elections, a total of five days have been allocated for people aged above 85 and for people with disabilities (PwD) to vote from home. They are given postal ballot facility at their door steps.