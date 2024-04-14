Bengaluru: Borewells run dry, inoperational RO units forced to shut down

BENGALURU: Despite authorities’ promises made months ago to revive dry borewells, the city still grapples with depleted borewells. Many RO units or water ATMs either remain closed or operate with reduced yield, functioning only for a few hours.

As per sources from the BBMP authorities, at least 15 water dispenser units were closed by March in Bengaluru North alone. The challenging crisis has particularly left migrant workers and street food vendors in a state of helplessness.

“Each day, continuously, we check one kiosk after another, as our businesses are entirely dependent on water. While we have shifted to disposable cutlery, other necessities still require water. There are times when we go to the water ATMs with cans and come home empty,” Alok, a native of Bihar who had been running a tea shop in Yeshwanthpur said.

While migrant workers and vendors express frustration over non-functional water ATMs, unit operators say they are out of alternatives. “Borewells are our sole source. Water tankers are unaffordable. When the borewells run dry, we are forced to temporarily shut down,” an RO unit operator in Jayanagar said.

Another street food vendor, Lankesh, who has been operating his street food business in Malleshwaram’s Milky Colony lamented the people are not kept informed about the schedule of the water supply via water ATMs.

Lankesh, a native of Assam, said, “My business relies on about five cans of 20 litres of water each. Nowadays, the water units operate with limited hours, only from 2 pm to 4 pm, and provide limited yield. On some days, the authorities operate the units alternately, sometimes every other day, and other times once every three days, but we are not informed.”

Many vendors and sellers in the KR Market expressed how the water scarcity, coupled with soaring temperatures, has significantly impacted their business.

A vendor said, “We need water for vegetables and fruits regularly, but now we only have access to water from 3 pm to 5 pm. What do we do before and after that?” The market has over 500 shops only for fruits and vegetables but collectively also we cannot afford tankers, there is no money and, moreover, no coordination, he added.