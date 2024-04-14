Even civilians can dream of going to space: Gopichand Thotakura

BENGALURU: Gopichand Thotakura, the second Indian who will travel to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, wants to inspire every Indian child to dream bigger without worrying about making it or not. Gopi will script history after 40 years as one of the first space tourists from the country and will be accompanied by a six-member crew aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard-25 (NS-25) Mission, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

In an interview with TNSE, Gopi, a commercial pilot and co-founder of Preserve Life Corp – a holistic wellness centre in Atlanta, US, said he cannot express how exhilarated he is to do this as an Indian and the weight this task holds as he “takes the spirit of India” and the “people of India” along with him.

The 30-year-old asserted that he wants to leave a legacy for the next generation of Indians who are not from military backgrounds, stating, “Even a civilian in India can dream of going to space.”

With the tricolour placed next to his workstation, Gopi has always had an adventurous spirit. In addition to flying jets commercially, he pilots bush, aerobatic, seaplanes, gliders, and hot air balloons. He has also served as an international medical jet pilot. With specialisation in aeronautical engineering, Gopi has built world’s only dual engine, a three-seater tandem, open cockpit, experimental aircraft that he flies everyday.

A graduate of Embry-Riddle, his recent escapade was climbing the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. The seventh human flight of the New Shepard will go beyond the Karman line – the boundary that separates Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, which is approximately at an altitude of 80 to 100km above the mean sea level. During this time, one can experience zero gravity. “Once the rocket crosses the line and we go into lower Earth orbit, we’ll float around zero gravity for some time before the capsule comes back. So, the training includes familiarising us with stimulations, sessions with individuals who have been to space, and building physical and mental resilience,” Gopi said.

On the evolving sector of space tourism, he said today many countries and multinational companies are looking at space as the future, attempting to fly orbital and sub-orbital flights. “In the next decade or less, we will hear people saying that I am not going to New York, but space and I’ll be right back,” Gopi added.

Gopi pursued his primary and secondary education at Sarala Birla Academy in Bengaluru and staunchly believes that teachers play a huge role in shaping one’s life. He recalls how many discouraged his capabilities of being a pilot, but his father vetoed everyone and supported him. On India’s growing appetite for science and space exploration, Gopi said there is “no bigger opportunity than science in India.” “If we (Indians) can start thinking out of the box, we will surpass any other nation in the world," he added.

On India’s Gaganyaan Mission, he said the country has come a long way. However, he hopes a civilian can become a gaganaut and take a flight soon. An advocate of sustainability, Gopi’s mission patch reflects five elements – Earth, fire, water, air, and space, with a small message that there is “no planet B” or “no Plan B” and we must strive to protect Earth. “If you can’t be mindful of what you do today, future generations will face the brunt of it, and we would have actively contributed to that effect,” he said.