General observer: Keep strict vigil on MCC violation in Bengaluru Central LS constituency

BENGALURU: Strict vigil must be maintained on the violation of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, said General Observer Gayatri Rathore. She was speaking at the meeting of General Observers of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency here on Saturday. “Appropriate measures must be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections without giving scope for any kind of problems,” Rathore said.

Calling upon officials to check complaints received in the CVIGIL app, she said “Complaints should be checked immediately and appropriate action should be taken. Vehicles must be thoroughly checked at check posts and any unaccounted money, drugs, alcohol and other items must be seized immediately and an FIR should be filed.”

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee team was asked to keep a watch on the content that is telecasted in electronic media, posted on social media and published in the print media on candidates in the fray in Bengaluru Central constituency. Preeti Gehlot, BBMP Special Commissioner and nodal officer of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee said that if there is doubt on any of the reports/contents published and telecasted it should be brought to the attention of the officials for suitable action. Officials said that eight assembly constituencies fall under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha and there are 2,125 polling booths under this. They added that the Assistant Returning Officers had visited all the polling booths and checked if necessary arrangements were in place for the voting on April 26.