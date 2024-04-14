Hebbalkar must have a peg for good sleep: BJP ex-MLA

BELAGAVI: Former BJP MLA Sanjay Patil, at a party workers’ meeting in Belagavi on Saturday, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, whose son Mrinal is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, should have an extra peg to get a good night’s sleep.

“Hebbalkar will not get good sleep looking at the rising support of women for BJP in the Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency. It will also be difficult for her to see Ramesh Jarkiholi campaigning there. She has to have a sleeping pill or an extra peg to get a good night’s sleep,” he added.

Condemning Patil’s statement, Hebbalkar said such comments are nothing but a hidden agenda of BJP.

“The statement is ugly and disrespects the entire womenfolk. Speaking about women in such demeaning terms shows how BJP leaders look at women,” she commented.

“Just chanting slogans like Jai Sri Ram and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao does not suffice. The real Hindu culture lies in respecting women. Patil, who is vociferous about Hindu culture and tradition, has insulted all women by issuing such an insensitive statement,’’ she added.

‘Silent nod’

In a short video clip released on social media, Hebbalkar gave a call to the womenfolk of the state to reject a party like BJP, which has such an agenda.

“BJP senior leaders like former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi too were present on the dais when Patil made the statement. They did not condemn it, but kept quiet, giving it a silent nod,” she stated in the video.