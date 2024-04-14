Karnataka: 39-yr-old stroke patient treated within 3 minutes

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old patient, with a history of excessive alcohol consumption and smoking who faced a life-threatening brain attack, was treated for a stroke within three minutes. The patient who weighed around 114 kg, arrived with severe headache, giddiness, and vomiting.

Within 30 minutes there were symptoms of stroke. The emergency medical team recognized the symptoms and mobilized the hospital’s stroke team.

Doctors recommended a four-vessel angiogram and Mechanical Thrombectomy. The successful clot extraction restored blood flow, improving limb power by 75-100%, speech, and mobility. Following this, a mechanical thrombectomy was conducted within six hours, resulting in the total reversal of neuronal damage. The patient can now walk independently and is undergoing physiotherapy.

Dr Bhaskar, Interventional Radiologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, Girinagar, said, “The rapid recovery of a stroke patient, progressing from a neurological score of 0/5 to 5/5 within just three minutes post-surgery, is indeed a remarkable. This ranks among the quickest recoveries in my 25-year tenure. The successful extraction of a 3mm clot in one piece during angiography was a fortunate outcome. It is alarming that strokes are now affecting younger individuals, and diagnosing them from seemingly innocuous symptoms like a headache, runny nose, and vomiting presents a significant challenge.”