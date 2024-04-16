Bengaluru: Four-year-old boy dies as house catches fire

BENGALURU: A four-year-old boy died when fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit at his house in Sultanpalya in RT Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Anoop. His father Pooran Khandak and mother Lakshmi hail from Nepal and work in the apartment complex where they were provided accommodation on the fourth floor. Khandak is a security guard and Lakshmi a domestic help. The couple used to put Anoop to sleep and lock the door before going to work.

On Sunday evening, Lakshmi came home after work and saw thick smoke billowing out of the room. She alerted her husband and the fire department was informed. After the fire was doused, the boy was found dead with burn injuries, the police said.

“It is not clear if the boy died of burn injuries or due to asphyxiation. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said an officer.

The RT Nagar police have registered a case.