EC files complaint against DyCM DK Shivakumar for ‘threatening’ voters

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has filed a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar for allegedly threatening voters in an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

A senior officer at the office of the CEO said the matter has been brought to the notice of the jurisdiction court of Yashwantpur police station. An FIR will be registered against Shivakumar after the court gives permission.

A video of Shivakumar allegedly threatening voters that they would not be given Cauvery water connections and occupancy certificates if they do not vote for the Congress has gone viral. Based on this, some BJP leaders filed the complaint against Shivakumar.