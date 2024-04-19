EC files complaint against DyCM DK Shivakumar for ‘threatening’ voters

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, has filed a complaint against Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar for allegedly threatening voters in an apartment complex in Bengaluru.
A senior officer at the office of the CEO said the matter has been brought to the notice of the jurisdiction court of Yashwantpur police station. An FIR will be registered against Shivakumar after the court gives permission.
A video of Shivakumar allegedly threatening voters that they would not be given Cauvery water connections and occupancy certificates if they do not vote for the Congress has gone viral. Based on this, some BJP leaders filed the complaint against Shivakumar.
In the video, Shivakumar is heard allegedly threatening the voters that he knows the apartment complex builder and he will see to it that they would not get their occupancy certificates. “You all have to vote for DK Suresh. There are 1,500 votes here, we will do our job,” he stated.
In the complaint, the BJP alleged that Shivakumar has also threatened voters of another apartment complex that they would not get a civic amenity site and Cauvery water connections if they do not vote in favour of his brother Suresh.
The BJP said Shivakumar’s speech threatening and wooing voters is a violation of the Code of Conduct. “Shivakumar is the star campaigner of his party. There are chances of Shivakumar threatening or wooing voters in other places, the ECI should remove his name from the star campaigners’ list of the Congress and take action against him,” the BJP stated.