Youth who made ‘Modi’ song alleges attack by several people in Karnataka

MYSURU: A viral video on social media has ignited a fierce debate with a youngster, claiming to be a fervent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and creator of a ‘Modi’ song, alleging that he was viciously attacked by several Muslim youths and was forced to shout pro-Pakistan slogans here on Friday.

The incident, captured in the video where the youth, identified as Lakshmi Narayana alias Rohith, a resident of Hallikere village in Varuna hobli of Mysuru, is seen being taken by the police for medical treatment. He reveals what he underwent when he went to get subscriptions for his Youtube channel.

According to Rohith’s account in the video, the attack occurred while he was sharing his pro-Modi song near the Government Guesthouse, urging the public to listen and subscribe to his channel. He narrated that he was invited by a man to show the song to his friends and get subscriptions. But upon reaching the location, a group of five Muslim men allegedly assaulted him. Rohith further claimed that they desecrated a photo of Lord Sri Rama he was carrying and even urinated on him.

Supporters of Modi and BJP said the incident is an assault on political beliefs and free expression. MLA and BJP leader Srivatsa condemned the attack and recalled Rohith’s recent visit where he showcased his dedication to Modi, earning appreciation for his efforts.