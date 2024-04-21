PM Modi does not deserve to be PM, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

KOLAR: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that educated youth have decided that Narendra Modi does not deserve to be a Prime Minister and asked the people whether they would vote for such an "undeserving person".

"Should Modi become Prime Minister to advise the unemployed youth to sell Pakodas? " Chief Minister asked the public while campaigning for Congress Kolar Lok Sabha candidate K V Gowtham at Shidlaghatta.

"The youth believed Modi and voted for him. When all those asked for the jobs, Modi asked them to sell Pakodas. Is it not a big betrayal to the country's youth? Is it not a great breach of trust? Why should he become the prime minister again?"