Remains of India’s only Homo Narmadensis in Ballari museum

BALLARI: The Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum (RBFSAM) in Ballari has become even richer in its collection as it added one more 3-4 lakh year old skull Homo Narmadensis - the only one from India.
The said Homo Narmadensis was discovered by a well-known geologist late Arun Sonakia on the banks of river Narmada in Hathnora in 1982. This is the cranial part of the right side of the human skull. This is the only human remains of an early man found in the country. The skull gained importance among the scholars as they were able to study and throw more light on human’s biological evolution.
This is the only museum in the country dedicated to pre-history, and has skulls which help understand human evolutions across the world.
But for the first time it has added a sample of early man from India - expected to boost pre historic study in the country.
The museum now has fifteen skulls on display. “So far, there were 14 clone skulls- found across the world, including the famous Lucy, which was about 32 lakh years ago,” said well-known archaeologist, Prof Korishettar, who was responsible for establishment of the museum.
The museum boasts of showcasing details of human biological and cultural evolution that started around 32 lakh years ago, through info-graphics and artefacts.