Leave a greener, cleaner planet behind

BENGALURU: With the city grappling with rising temperature this summer, the message for World Earth Day is quite evident— adopt sustainable living and protect the natural surroundings. From plantation drives, social media campaigns, and lake cleaning activities to creating awareness about the ills of spitting, the citizen groups collaborated to reflect the shared commitment towards the cause.

The Indian Ploggers Army–a citizen-led initiative that organises regular plog activities, on the occasion of World Earth Day cleaned three lakes to welcome the upcoming monsoon. Over 130 individuals came together to remove plastic items and trash near lake inlets at Sarakki Lake, Pannathur Lake and Ulsoor Lake. Plogman G Nagaraj said, “We choose lakes as we are hoping for rain soon and before that happens we wanted to ensure that no plastic enters the lake body.”

Meanwhile, Vani Murthy also known as ‘WormRani’ for her composting and waste management, appealed to residents saying, “This Earth Day we must play a role to prevent desecrating our public spaces. My appeal to all of you is to play a role in preventing people from desecrating Mother Earth by spitting on roads. Spitting brings shame to our country. Lets respect our planet by easing out this bad habit,” she said.

Beautiful Bharat- a volunteer group, also created awareness about the social evils of spitting on the roads through a video. “We have reached out to a larger section of educated people, seeking their support to make it clear that public spitting is no longer acceptable,” said Odette Katrak, Co-founder of Beautiful Bharat. 60 riders from Azad Bharath Riders rode for a noble cause to Bommasandra Lake and planted over 100 saplings to enhance the biodiversity of the area.