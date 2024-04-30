5 students drown near Mekedatu

BENGALURU: An excursion turned tragic for a group of 12 students, when five of them, including three girls, drowned at Sangama near Mekedatu in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district on Monday. The police have fished out all the five bodies.

The deceased were identified as Harshitha (20) from Chikkabanavara in Mandya who was studying at a college there, Abhishek (20) from Bihar who was studying computer science at Malleswaram Government College, Tejas (21), a second-year BCA student at a college in Vijayanagar and hailing from Chitradurga, Varsha (20), a student of KLE College in Rajajinagar, and Neha (19), both residents of Bengaluru.

The police said the 12 youngsters — eight boys and four girls — had studied PU together and were currently in different colleges. They had reached Mekedatu on six two-wheelers. Around 12.30 pm, they checked the depth of water and entered the river to play. As it was not deep, seven of them ventured farther and started drowning.

“Two of them, who were at a distance, rushed and pulled two to safety. But five others, including three girls, drowned. The seven came out of water and sought help to find their friends. The police too received information. The rescue staff from the fire and emergency services were called in and with the help of local divers, five bodies were fished out,” the police said. None of the students knew how to swim. The bodies were handed over to their family members after the postmortem.