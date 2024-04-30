Karnataka HC ensures construction workers’ daughters get financial aid for PG

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to release the amount due to the two daughters of two construction workers, who had applied to the Board for financial assistance to pay fees for pursuing post-graduation courses. The court took to task the Board for sitting on the applications for more than 10 months, forcing the two applicants to approach the court.

According to the court directions the Board has to release Rs 30,000 to the applicant studying LLB and Rs 35,000 to the applicant studying MBA, within four weeks. This apart, the court also directed the Board to pay Rs 25,000 to each applicant as litigation cost for forcing the poor construction workers to approach the court. The students are also entitled to costs of Rs 500 each for every day’s delay till the payment reaches their doors, after the lapse of four weeks time, the court cautioned.

The callousness of the officers cannot place the rights of these poor construction workers in limbo, the court observed. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by the students along with their fathers, who are residents of Bengaluru, questioning the notification dated October 30, 2023. According to this notification, the Board had reduced the quantum of benefits by the state from Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the girls had applied to get financial assistance for education, under a notification dated August 13, 2021, from the Board. But the Board has not considered the applications. Countering the petitioners’ argument, the Board’s counsel submitted that the students are not entitled to claim Rs 35,000 or Rs 30,000, as per the terms of an earlier notification. The Board is prepared to pay Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively as per latest notification.

The court noted that after keeping their applications in cold storage for 10 months, the impugned notification was issued, reducing the benefit to one-third and giving retrospective effect, which is not permissible. The applications were treated in a cavalier manner, the court added.