Kumaraswamy slams Congress govt for moving apex court on funds issue

SHIVAMOGGA: Approaching the Supreme Court over the issue of release of grants towards drought relief by some Southern states was an insult to the federal structure of governance and the Constitution, said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is the BJP-JDS alliance candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to the media here on Monday, JDS state president Kumarswamy said that in view of the general election, the Congress is intensifying its tussle with the Centre to gather political mileage. “After the elections, the state government has to approach the Centre on various issues. Hence, raking up conflict with the Union Government is not wise, and it means disrespecting the federal system,” he said.

The state is reeling under a severe drought, which is further compounded by a shortage of fodder and drinking water, across the state.

“The state government has to release its share amount towards the matching grant and thereby to release it to the farming community,” said Kumaraswamy.

The Centre has released more than Rs 3,400 crore and the state treasury is running short of funds. At this juncture, the state government must inform the citizens about the measures it has taken. Mere allegations against the Centre over the release of funds do not serve the purpose of releasing grants to farmers, he asked.

There were no rains even in April and if this sunny climate continues, then the farmers and the state have to face hard days. But, the government is indulging in electioneering, he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said the BJP-JDS alliance would win 13 out of the 14 constituencies, for which the elections were held on April 26. There was an overwhelming response to the alliance. The third phase of elections in the state is scheduled on May 7, for which intense campaigning is under way. In the Shivamogga Parliamentary constituency, sitting MP BY Raghavendra has done many development works that would support him in winning the elections and JDS workers too have joined hands to support Raghavendra, he said.

The core committee meeting of JDS is scheduled to be held in Hubballi on April 30 to discuss and plan how to take up campaigning in the remaining 14 constituencies, he said. Raghavendra said the JDS workers have been supporting him well. For the first time in the state, both JDS and BJP are working together as per a pre-poll alliance.