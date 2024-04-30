Priyanka: Will Modi comment on Karnataka sex scandal?

KALABURAGI: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on sexual harassment of women.

Addressing an election campaign at Sedam town of Kalaburagi district on Monday, Gandhi, without directly naming Prajwal Revanna, said the PM shared the same platform with JDS Supremo and former PM H D Deve Gowda a few days back and asked voters to exercise their franchise in favour of a person who sexually harassed many women. In the recent past, wrestling players too had reported sexual harassment, she said.

“Can Narendra Modi, who speaks about mangalasutra in his election speeches and hurls abuses at the Congress, say anything on the incident in Karnataka?” Gandhi said. She also wanted to know what action the PM would take for the protection of women in the country.

The youths of the country were eager to serve in the army, but by bringing the Agniveer scheme, the Prime Minister disappointed them as he failed to give any assurances, farmers used to work and petty business used to do small business for their livelihood, but the introduction of GST and demonetisation have put them in trouble, Gandhi said.

She listed out the failures of the Modi government in implementing promises like waiving of farm loans, filling up vacant posts, increasing the number of man days under MGNREGA and doubling the income of farmers. “Modi says there is no sufficient money to waive of the farm loan, but he waives of the loan of the corporate sector,” she alleged.