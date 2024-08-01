DKS meets Modi, discusses Upper Bhadra, Bengaluru development

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to Karnataka.

Terming the meeting with Modi as “productive”, Shivakumar said that he had held discussions pertaining to strengthening the state’s economy and public welfare.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, told reporters that he brought up the issue of the Union Government not releasing any funds for the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) in spite of the previous Union Budget committing Rs 5,300 crore for it. “The PM has promised to take it up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said he sought the PM’s intervention in the interstate water disputes, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river. “But he (Modi) suggested to resolve such issues amicably among ourselves (the states concerned),” Shivakumar added.

The DyCM said that a memorandum was submitted to Modi seeking more funds for development of Bengaluru and irrigation projects. Shivakumar claimed to have appealed for a GIFT City-like development in Bengaluru similar to the one in Gujarat. “The PM said only one GIFT City can be set up in the country. Since that request was not considered positively, we have sought more funds for the tunnel project, signal-free corridor, development of main roads and stormwater drains in Bengaluru as well funds for irrigation projects,” the DyCM said.